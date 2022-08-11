Mutual Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,724 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

