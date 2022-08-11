Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Roku by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $379.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

