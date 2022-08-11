MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $9,872,500.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.