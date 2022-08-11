Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $84,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.75 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

