Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $319.26 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

