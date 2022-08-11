Lake Street Capital Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $24.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.
PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.
Insider Transactions at PubMatic
In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
