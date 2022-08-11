Lake Street Capital Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $24.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

