Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent Profile

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.