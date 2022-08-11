Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 198 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $330.79 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.96 and its 200-day moving average is $323.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

