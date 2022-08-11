Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $328.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

