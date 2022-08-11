Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,414 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 20.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Price Performance

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.