Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 108 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,953,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.35 and a 200 day moving average of $430.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.