Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.71. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

