Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

