iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

