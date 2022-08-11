Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

