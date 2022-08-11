Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $176.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

