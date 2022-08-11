Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

EXPE opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

