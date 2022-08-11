Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,640.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

