Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

