Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,169,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

