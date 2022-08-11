Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 38,832 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of REZI opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.