Duality Advisers LP Makes New $982,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

