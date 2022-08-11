Duality Advisers LP Makes New $974,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in NVR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 37.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,393.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,232.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,524.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

