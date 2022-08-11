Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,233,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

INSP opened at $223.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

