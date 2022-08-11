Duality Advisers LP Invests $920,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

AVYA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

