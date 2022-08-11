Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 47.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

ROCK opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.