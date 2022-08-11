Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,446,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in UniFirst by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 262,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

