Duality Advisers LP Has $831,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Price Performance

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

