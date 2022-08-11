Duality Advisers LP Buys 416 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

NYSE:LAD opened at $268.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average is $296.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.20 and a 12 month high of $378.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

