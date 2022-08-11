CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,231,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,384,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.9 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

