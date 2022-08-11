Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,387,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,849 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

FLGB stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

