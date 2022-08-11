Csenge Advisory Group Takes $491,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 225.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 202.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 14.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE:LAC opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

