Csenge Advisory Group Takes $470,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

