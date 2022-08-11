Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,139 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 98.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,029,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.