Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 887 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.