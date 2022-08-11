Csenge Advisory Group Invests $584,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

