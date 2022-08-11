Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $252.47 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $255.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

