Csenge Advisory Group Has $496,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $393.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.68 and a 200 day moving average of $371.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

