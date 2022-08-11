Csenge Advisory Group Has $477,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

