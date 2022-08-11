Csenge Advisory Group Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

