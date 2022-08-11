Csenge Advisory Group Has $432,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

