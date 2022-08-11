Csenge Advisory Group Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.