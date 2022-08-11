Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $98.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

