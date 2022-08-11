Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $98.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at PayPal
In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
