Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 8,595 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

