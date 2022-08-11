Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 8,583 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000.

INDY stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

