Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,201 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 80,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.