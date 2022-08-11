Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 6,520 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.