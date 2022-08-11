Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,806,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Trading Up 2.4 %

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SNA opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

