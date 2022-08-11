Csenge Advisory Group Buys 9,302 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,025.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

