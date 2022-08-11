Csenge Advisory Group Buys 833 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.